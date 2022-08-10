HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 result declared, here's how to check

The HPSC HCS Prelim 2021 was held on 24 July in two sessions. A total of 1,48,262 candidates appeared in the exam

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Preliminary exam 2021 today, 9 August. Those who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website of the Commission at hpsc.gov.in. Those who have cleared the exam will find their roll number in the list and will be required to appear for the main exam. HPSC HCS Mains Exam will tentatively be conducted in the month of October 2022. The HPSC HCS Prelim 2021 was held on 24 July (Sunday) in two sessions. A total of 1,48,262 candidates appeared in the exam. HPSC HCS provisional answer key was declared prior to the result and the applicants were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till 27 July 2022. HPSC HCS results will be released after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates.

Here are the steps to download the HCS 2021 result below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to 'Click here to view the result of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Exam-2021 which was held on 24.07.2022.'

Step 3: The HCS result PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the next round.

Here is the direct link to check the HCS result PDF:

As per the result notice, candidates need to know that if any qualified candidate falls under the category of investigation related to FIR No. 4 of 2O21 dated L7.II.2O21 U/S T, TA prevention of corruption act, 1988, 42O, 466, 468, 47I, 120 B (IPC) & 8(3)(4) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act, 2021 in PS SVB, Panchkula, their candidature would be totally on a provisional basis and is dependent on the final outcome of the case.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) organised the Prelims Examination of the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) on 24 July 2022 at various centres in Haryana. A number of candidates appeared for the HPSC HCS Examination. The answer key for HPSC HCS Prelims Exam was released on the next day of the exam.

The selection procedure for the Haryana Civil Service Examination is already delayed due to the cancellation of the exam last year.

