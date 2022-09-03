HPSC Food Security Officer Recruitment 2022: Applications open 7 September; find details here

The HPSC seeks to recruit 41 group B food safety officers for the Food and Drugs Administration Department, Haryana

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited applications for posts of food safety officer. Registrations are slated to start on 7 September. Interested candidates can apply at their official website — http://hpsc.gov.in.

The registration window will remain open till 27 September up to 11:55 pm. E-admit cards will be available on the official HPSC website. Applicants have been instructed to keep an eye on the website.

The HPSC seeks to recruit 41 group B food safety officers for the Food and Drugs Administration Department, Haryana. Among them, 26 vacancies are for general candidates, eight are reserved for Schedule Caste, five for Backward Classes and two for economically weaker section.

According to the official release, the salary is Rs 35,400 per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be 21-42 years as of 1 August 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable for reserved applicants. View the circular here.

Candidates must possess a degree in any one of the following subjects: Food or dairy technology, biotechnology, oil technology, agricultural science, veterinary sciences, biochemistry or microbiology or a Master’s degree in chemistry from any recognised university across the country. A degree in medicine will also be considered for the post. They should also have Hindi as a subject up to Class 12.

Application Fee:

Male and general candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Female and reserved category applicants must pay Rs 250.

