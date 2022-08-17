Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the results for the vacancy of Lecturer (Group-B) in several subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department. Download the result at hpsc.gov.in.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the results for the vacancy of Lecturer (Group-B) in several subjects as well as Foreman Instructor in the Technical Education Department. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in. "Candidates, bearing the following roll numbers have been declared qualified for Viva-Voce provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of all eligibility conditions," reads the official notice. Through this recruitment campaign, the Commission will fill up a total of 437 Lecturer (Group B) vacancies in the reputed organisation. As per the schedule, the HPSC Lecturer exams this year were held on 11 and 12 June. It was conducted at the exam centre in Haryana’s Panchkula.

Candidates are requested to find the official notification here:

Steps to download HPSC Lecturer (Group B) result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Results’ tab that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link reading “Recruitment Test Result for Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana. Advt No. 11/2021 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022”.

Step 5: The HPSC Lecturer result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and then download the HPSC Lecturer result.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the HPSC Lecturer (Group B) result 2022 for future reference.

In the notification, the commission has informed that while preparing the result due care was taken. The HPSC reserves its right to rectify any error at a later stage. Those who have been shortlisted will have to appear in a Viva-Voce test for further selection. The announcement for the Viva-Voce will be made by the commission on the official website. It will also be published in various newspapers, the notice added.

For more information and details, aspirants must keep a regular check on the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.