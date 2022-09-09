HPPSC SO Recruitment 2022: Register for 30 Section Officer posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for the post of Section Officer in the Finance and accounts department. Candidates can register themselves at hppsc.hp.gov.in

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates for the post of Section Officer in the Finance and Accounts department. Interested candidates can register themselves for the posts by visiting the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. Candidates applying must be 18 to 45 years of age as on 1 January 2022. They should also have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university with three years of regular service in the Department/ University/ Board/ Corporation/ Autonomous Body/ Co-operative Bank of the State of Himachal Pradesh. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 30 vacancies are notified under the Department of Finance in Himachal Pradesh.

Candidates must read all instructions carefully before applying for the posts. They must also ensure their eligibility in respect of essential qualifications, experience, category, and age to avoid rejection at a later stage.

Category-wise detail of posts: (Total 30)

Unreserved Category (UR): 18 vacancies

Unreserved Orthopedically Handicapped (UR Ortho PH): 1 post

Scheduled Castes (SC): 5 positions

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 3 openings

Other Backward Class (OBC): 3 vacancies

The number of posts is tentative and may increase or decrease from time to time, the notification says.

Find the Press Note for HPPSC recruitment 2022.

Read the official notification here.

Check how to apply for the HPPSC recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “Apply online” link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates applying need to click on the new registration link, then submit the details and register

Step 4: Look for the desired post and apply

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload all the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit and save the HPPSC recruitment 2022 form for future purposes

Candidates from the general category have to pay an examination fee is Rs 400. Whereas those from the SC/ST/OBC of HP and EWS category need to pay only Rs 100.

