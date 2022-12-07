The admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2022 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Candidates appearing for the HPBOSE HP TET 2022 exam can download the admit card from the official website of HPBOSE. It should be noted that the candidates need to carry a hard copy of their admit card to their respective exam centres. Applicants who don’t bring their admit card won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall. The exam is scheduled to take place on 10, 11, and 12 December. It is being held for Shastri TET, Language Teacher TET, and TGT (Arts, Medical, Non-Medical).

The exam will be held in a single shift on 10 December from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. On the rest of the days, it will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to download the HPBOSE HPTET admit card:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of HPBOSE, click on the HPBOSE HP TET Admit Card 2022 link.

Step 2: Key in the required login details, and click on submit.

Step 3: After this, your admit card will be presented on the screen of your device.

Step 4: Go through your admit card properly, download it, and take out its hard copy for future reference.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can directly reach the login page for downloading your hall ticket here.

Qualifying marks:

Candidates need to score a minimum of 60 per cent to clear the exam. Applicants who will qualify for the exam will be given a TET Certificate which will remain valid for 7 years.

Important points:

The admit cards will have details such as the candidate’s name, father’s name, exam, and category.

If a candidate finds any error in the details mentioned in the admit card, then he/she can do the correction by visiting the office of the board within 15 days.

The HP TET JBT 2022 exam, which was scheduled to be conducted on 10 December 2022 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, has been postponed by the board because of a court case. The new dates are going to be declared in due course.

