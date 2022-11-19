HPBOSE class 8 date sheet revised, check updated exam schedule here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has now declared the new dates for HPBOSE Class 8 2023 Exam. According to the previous date sheet, the exams were to start from 28 November but as per the revised schedule, the Class 8 exams would start from 1 December 2022 and go on till 12 December. The annual exam will be held for a total duration of three hours from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, including 15 minutes for reading the question paper and filling in the details. The revised exam schedule is available on the official web portal at hpbose.org.

How to download the HPBOSE date sheet?

Go to the official web portal of the Himachal Pradesh board.

Go to the ‘Examinations’ section, and then click on Date sheet.

Click on the link that reads, “Revised Date Sheet 8th Class (Winter Closing).”

The revised class 8 date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check and save the class 8 board exam date sheet for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the class 8 revised date sheet link.

The invigilator will distribute the question/answer booklet to students at 9:45 am and students will be allowed to write the exam after 10 am. Students won’t be allowed to carry any electronic gadgets inside the venue including calculators, pagers, cellular phones, smart watches, and other gadgets.

The HP Board has instructed candidates to report at the examination centre 30 minutes before the start of the exam. The examination will be held in offline mode and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Applicants are advised to keep a check on the HPBOSE website for latest updates related to the examination.

