HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 result to release soon; check how to download

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam results soon. Students who appeared for the State Board Class 12 Term 1 exam can check the results on the official website at hpbose.org and results.gov.in. Candidates will have to enter their roll number on the portal to access the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 mark sheet. HPBOSE will activate the direct link on the official page, once the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam results are out. The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 1 examination was conducted from 15 September to 6 October last year.

The HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 mark sheet will comprise details such as the student’s name, roll number, subjects, scores obtained, total marks, and qualifying status.

Steps on how to check HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022:

Visit the official page of HPBOSE.

Look for and click on the ‘HPBOSE 12th results 2022 term 1’ link once the link is released.

On the new page, submit your roll number on the HPBOSE portal and click on submit.

The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result will appear on your screen.

Check the result properly. Save and download the HP Class 12 scorecard.

Take a hard copy of the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 for further use.

Students are advised to check their names, roll numbers, subjects, and total scores after downloading the scorecard. The Himachal Pradesh Board is likely to conduct the Class 12 term 2 exams in the month of March or April 2023.

Candidates must keep checking the official site of HPBOSE on a regular basis, for more related updates and information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.