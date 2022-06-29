HPBOSE Class 10 results likely to be declared at 11 am today, check details here

The Board had conducted the Class 10 exams in two phases

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, (HPBOSE) will declare the Class 10 results today, 29 June at 11 AM. The students who appeared for the examination can check the results online on the official website of the Board at hpbose.org.

It is to be noted that around 1.16 lakh students had appeared for the 10th board exams between 26 March to 13 April 2022.

What are the steps to check the result?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Board at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section on the HPBOSE homepage.

Step 3: Click on the HP Board Class 10 result 2022’ link available under the announcements section.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and submit it.

Step 5: The class 10 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save or take a print out for future reference.

What are the steps to check the result via SMS?



Step 1: Open the Messages or the SMS application on your mobile

Step 2: Type your ‘HP10' and your 10-digit exam roll number.

Step 3: Send that to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive the HP Class 10 board result on your phone.

It is to be noted that to qualify the exam, the students are required to get a minimum of 30 percent marks. The Board had conducted the Class 10 exams in two phases. HPBOSE conducted the Class 10 term 1 examination in November 2021 for a total of 90,646 candidates, out of which 89,863 students appeared for the exam. The results were released in February.

The Class 10 Board results will consist of the names of the toppers and other details. Students need to check if their details like name of the applicants, subject name, pass/fail status etc are correct. It is to be noted that 99.7 percent of students had cleared the examination in 2021. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of the state board for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.