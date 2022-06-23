HPBOSE Class 10 Exam 2022: Results to be announced soon; check details here

HPBOSE would be releasing the final result, which will be based on the Term 1 and 2 performance of the students

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the results of HP Board 10th Result 2022 soon. According to an NDTV report, the result of Class 10 examination this year will be declared by Monday, 27 June . The expected time of the HPBOSE 10th result would be around 11:00 am.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the same so far. Once the 10th results are released, students can check their scores by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. To check HPBOSE 10th result 2022, students will have to enter their roll number and login credentials.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE class 10 results 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Student's Corner’ and select ‘Result’ tab that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the link HP Board Class 10th Result 2022.

Step 4: As a new page opens, students will have to submit their credentials and login.

Step 5: The HPBOSE Class 10 results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the HP Board Class 10th Result and keep a hardcopy of the same for further use.

Students should note that a separate result for Term 2 will not be issued by the board. HPBOSE would be releasing the final result, which will be based on the Term 1 and 2 performance of the students.

The HP board this year held the exams in two terms following the pattern of CBSE and CISCE. This year, a total of 1.16 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam that was conducted from 26 March to 13 April. The minimum passing mark is 30 per cent.

On 18 June, the Himachal Pradesh Board had announced the results of Class 12 exam. A total of 93.91 per cent students passed the Class 12 exam successfully.

