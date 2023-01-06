Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued HPBOSE Term II Board Exams 2023 Datesheet. The tentative timetable has been released for Class 8, 10 and 12 exams. Candidates can download the timetable through the official web portal of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. The tentative timetable has been released for Regular and the SOS candidates. The Class 8 board examination will be held from 11 to 24 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The Class 10 board examination for Term 2 in the state will commence from 11 to 31 March 2023. The exam for regular candidates will happen from 8:45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS will be held from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Class 12 examination will be conducted from 10 to 31 March 2023 in the state at various exam centres.

What are the steps to download the HPBOSE 2023 datesheet?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on Datasheets and then on HPBOSE class 12 datasheet link present on the homepage.

Step 3: The HPBOSE 2023 datesheet will open up on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the datesheet on your system.

Step 5: Take a printout of it and secure it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the HPBOSE 2023 datesheet:

Link for Class 8.

Link for class 10.

Link for class 12.

For latest updates on the Board exam, check the HPBOSE web portal for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.