HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Class 10 Term 2 results likely to be out today, here's how to check scores

The Class 10 results are expected to be declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today, 28 June.

According to a report in NDTV, an official said that the result will be out soon. "The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the result time will be informed soon," the official stated.

Once out, the results can be downloaded from the official website hpbose.org. Students need to enter their roll number and application number to access the HP 10th board results.

Steps to check HPBOSE 10th results:

― Visit hpbose.org.

― Click on the link for the 10th board results given on the main page.

― Enter the required details.

― The HPBOSE 10th results will appear on your screen.

― Take a printout for future use.

Students can also check their Himachal Pradesh 10th exam results via SMS by following these steps:

― Type HP<space>your 10-digit Class 10 roll number.

― Send it to 56263.

― The HPBOSE 10th result will appear on your screen.

The Himachal Pradesh board had conducted the exam in two terms this year, following in the footsteps of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The HPBOSE Term 1 results were released in February.

Students need to check their scorecards, once out, and see if the details mentioned on them are correct. The HPBOSE 10th scorecard will contain details like the name of the candidate, roll number, subjects opted for, marks sored in theory and practical, subject-wise marks, division and 10th result status.

Students need a minimum of 30 percent marks to qualify the HPBOSE 10th exam. Those who are not satisfied with their scores can opt for re-evaluation.

The HPBOSE had announced the Class 12 results recently, with 93.91 percent of students clearing the exam. For more details, candidates can visit the HPBOSE website.

