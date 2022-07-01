HP TET 2022 application window closes today, check steps to apply

The HP TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 24 and 31 July, 7 and 13 August. There are two sessions of the exam from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 to 4.30 PM respectively. The admit cards will be released on the Board website 4 days prior to the commencement of the exams

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will close the online registration process today, 1 July for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022). Those who are eligible for the exam can apply through the official website at hpbose.org. However, the candidates can submit the form with a late fee of Rs 300 till 4 July.

What is the application fee?

An examination fee of ₹800 is applicable for the candidates belonging to General and Sub-Categories (excluding PHH) while a fee of ₹500 is applicable for candidates from OBC/ST/SC/PHH categories.

Once the deadline for the form submission is over, three days will be given to correct the application form from 5 July to 7 July till 11:59 pm.

What are the steps for registration?

Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org

Go to the “HP TET (June 2022)” tab on the homepage

Register yourself to go ahead with the application process

Fill up the form and upload your documents, make the fee payment

Submit your form

Print your form for future reference

In case there are issues in the registration process, the candidates are advised to directly contact the Board.

The HP TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 24 and 31 July, 7 and 13 August. There are two sessions of the exam from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 to 4.30 PM respectively. The admit cards will be released on the Board website 4 days prior to the commencement of the exams.

Before applying for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, candidates need to check the eligibility criteria, the process of application and other details.

Here is the link to the TET’s official notice.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.