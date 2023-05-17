HBSE Class 10 Result 2023: Over 60,000 students fail; how to apply for re-evaluation
As stated by the board secretary after announcing HBSE Class 10 results 2023, candidates can submit their applications for rechecking/re-evaluation
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the results for the State Board Class 10 Results 2023 on Tuesday, 16 May. The results are presently accessible on the board’s official website. Candidates can visit the same and use their credentials to check their scores. Speaking about the overall performance in HBSE Class 10 Results 2023, it seems a bit unsatisfactory as only 65.43 percent of students have cleared the exams this year. While a total of 2,86,425 students sat for the HBSE Class 10 exams 2023, only 1,87,401 passed, 37,342 received compartments, and 61,682 were unsuccessful. With over 60,000 unsuccessful students, the board has notified that the registration window for re-evaluation will be opened shortly, a News18 report said.
As stated by the board secretary, students who are unsatisfied with their exam results and want to get their answer sheets re-checked or re-evaluated can submit an online application within 20 days from the date of declaration of results along with the prescribed fee of Rs 800. The fee is Rs 200 for those falling under the BPL category.
HBSE Class 10 Results 2023: How to register for re-evaluation?
Related Articles
1. Go to the Haryana board’s official website at bseh.org.in.
2. On the homepage, find the direct link for rechecking/reevaluation of the HBSE Secondary Exam 2023 and click on it.
3. A new tab will open on the screen, seeking your credentials and the name of the subject to be re-verified.
4. Complete the form with proper information and make the registration payment.
5. Recheck your form and submit it.
6. Download the final application form and keep a copy for future reference.
HBSE Class 10 Exam and Result 2023
The Haryana Board’s Class 10 examinations were held earlier this year from 27 February to 25 March. A total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the exams, the results of which were announced on Tuesday through online mode. In order to check their results, students can visit alternative websites – bsehexam.org, bseh.org.in, and examresults.net.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th results expected soon; steps to check
More than 35 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th examinations. Apart from the official websites, students can check their scorecard via SMS, DigiLocker or through the UMANG app
NCHM JEE 2023: Deadline to submit applications ends today; here's how to register
The NCHM JEE 2023 exam will be held on 14 May 2023
NEET UG 2023: Admit Card released; check steps to download
NEET UG 2023 will be held on 7 May 2023 in multiple centres across the country and also abroad