The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the results for the State Board Class 10 Results 2023 on Tuesday, 16 May. The results are presently accessible on the board’s official website. Candidates can visit the same and use their credentials to check their scores. Speaking about the overall performance in HBSE Class 10 Results 2023, it seems a bit unsatisfactory as only 65.43 percent of students have cleared the exams this year. While a total of 2,86,425 students sat for the HBSE Class 10 exams 2023, only 1,87,401 passed, 37,342 received compartments, and 61,682 were unsuccessful. With over 60,000 unsuccessful students, the board has notified that the registration window for re-evaluation will be opened shortly, a News18 report said.

As stated by the board secretary, students who are unsatisfied with their exam results and want to get their answer sheets re-checked or re-evaluated can submit an online application within 20 days from the date of declaration of results along with the prescribed fee of Rs 800. The fee is Rs 200 for those falling under the BPL category.

HBSE Class 10 Results 2023: How to register for re-evaluation?

1. Go to the Haryana board’s official website at bseh.org.in.

2. On the homepage, find the direct link for rechecking/reevaluation of the HBSE Secondary Exam 2023 and click on it.

3. A new tab will open on the screen, seeking your credentials and the name of the subject to be re-verified.

4. Complete the form with proper information and make the registration payment.

5. Recheck your form and submit it.

6. Download the final application form and keep a copy for future reference.

HBSE Class 10 Exam and Result 2023

The Haryana Board’s Class 10 examinations were held earlier this year from 27 February to 25 March. A total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the exams, the results of which were announced on Tuesday through online mode. In order to check their results, students can visit alternative websites – bsehexam.org, bseh.org.in, and examresults.net.

