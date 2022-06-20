Haryana SSC CET recruitment 2022: Apply for 26,000 Group C vacancies at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

As per the official notice, applicants who have already registered themselves can update or correct their application form on the official website. After the closing date, no further chance for registration or updating your details will be given

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has opened the Common Eligibility Test (CET) online application window for Group C vacancies in several departments, boards, corporations, and universities. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the deadline to apply for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C vacancies is 8 July. The last date for the fee confirmation is 13 July.

“This advertisement would like to inform all those desirous of appearing in the Common Eligibility Test proposed to be held in August, 2022, to apply on the designated portal on or before 8th July, 2022,” the official notice reads.

Further in the notice, the Commission informs that those who have already applied on the designated portal and paid the required fees shall be eligible to appear in the CET.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total number of 26,000 positions in different departments of the organisation. Before applying for the registered posts, candidates are advised to read the official notice. Find the notification here.

Here’s how to apply for HSSC CET recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - ‘HSSC CET registration’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and fill the application form.

Step 4: Applicants should note that they have to submit details and document in the correct format as mentioned.

Step 5: Then pay the required HSSC CET application fee.

Step 6: Download and save the HSSC CET form; also take a printout for future use.

Direct link to apply is here.

If the required documents are not uploaded in the mentioned size, then the application form will not be accepted. As per the official notice, applicants who have already registered themselves can update or correct their application form on the official website. After the closing date, no further chance for registration or updating your details will be given.

