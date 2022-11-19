Haryana PGT recruitment 2022: Apply for over 3,800 PGT vacancies from 21 November; check details

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is now accepting applications for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in various subjects in the Rest of Haryana Cadre. Interested candidates are able to apply by visiting the official website of HPSC hpsc.gov.in from 21 November to 12 December. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3863 posts of PGT. The pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600- 1,51,100). Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for the PGT recruitment. The fee amount is Rs 250 for applicants belonging to female/SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM/EWS. Individuals in the age bracket of 18-42 years as on December 12, 2022 are eligible to apply.

The recruitment test will be held by HPSC in the second or third week of February 2023. For more details, view the official notification here: http://hpsc.gov.in/Portals/0/Advt_32_2022_PGT_Rest_HRY_17_11_2022.pdf.

Educational Qualifications:

The applicant needs to have a Masters degree in the relevant field.

The candidate must have completed the Matric/equivalent in Hindi or Sanskrit.

The applicant needs to have a certificate of qualifying Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) or School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET).

Points to keep in mind:

The candidates should keep in mind that the fee is not going to be refunded to those who do not appear for the recruitment test.

Applications without the required fee will be rejected unless fee remission is claimed.

The candidates have been advised to read the instructions and procedures carefully before they start to fill the application form.

The official notification has made it clear that the candidates are going to be solely responsible for any mistake they make while filling the form. If some errors have been made in the form, then the applicant can fill a fresh form and pay the requisite fee again.

Candidates should take out the hard copy of the form after the successful submission. The application form’s hardcopy and the uploaded document need to be brought when the Commission asks.

Applicants have been advised to keep their application number with them as they may need it for future reference.

