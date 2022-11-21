The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects in Haryana and Mewat cadre (under Advt No 31/2022 and Advt No 32/2022). Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is 12 December 2022. According to the schedule, the recruitment exam will be held in the second or third week of February 2023. HPSC is conducting this recruitment campaign, to fill up a total of 4,476 posts. It is to be noted that the decision of the HPSC regarding the eligibility of a candidate shall be final.

Aspirants applying for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers should be between 18 and 42 years as on 12 December 2022. In case of any clarification regarding the application forms, the candidate can contact the helpline number at 93106-11990, 85957-50947, and 70489-36810 on any working day between 9 am and 6 pm. They can even mail their questions to hpscrecruitment@reqistemow.in.

Vacancy Details: (Total – 4,476)

PGT in various subjects for the rest of Haryana Cadre: 3,863 openings

PGT in various subjects for the rest of Mewat Cadre: 613 posts

Here’s the direct link to the notification Mewat Cadre: http://hpsc.gov.in/Portals/0/Advt_31_2022_PGT_Mewat_17_11_2022.pdf

Here’s the direct link to the notification Haryana Cadre: http://hpsc.gov.in/Portals/0/Advt_32_2022_PGT_Rest_HRY_17_11_2022.pdf

Check out the steps to apply for Haryana PGT 2022 Recruitment:

Step 1: Go to HPSC’s official website at hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the web page, go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab and click on the application link that is made available against Advt No 31/2022 and Advt No 32/2022.

Step 3: As the new page opens, register and login to apply

Step 4: To complete the process, fill in all the details, upload documents, and pay the PGT fee

Step 5: Preview the form and submit it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the Haryana PGT 2022 confirmation page for future needs.

While applying for the posts, the application fee for male candidates from the general category is Rs 1,000. Female candidates and those from the SC/BC-A/BC-B/ EMS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 only.

Kindly, read the notification completely for more details and apply for the recruitment exam.

