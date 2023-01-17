Haryana D.El.Ed 2023: Application date for February exam extended till 20 January, register now

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has extended the registration deadline for Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) February Exam 2023. As per the latest update, the last date to apply for the Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam is 20 January. Earlier, it was till 15 January, however, the BSEH extended it for another five days. Candidates interested to appear for the exam can apply by visiting the official website of BSEH. Students or aspiring teachers who had enrolled themselves in the D.El.Ed two-year course from 2016 to 2019 and their results of the first and second written examination of any year were either withheld or not fit for a diploma can apply for the February exam 2023.

Check the BSEH official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023:

Go to the official page of BSEH.

Look for and click on the link that reads ‘Mercy Chance for D.El.Ed admission’ that is available on the home page.

On the new window, enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Then, fill up the application form and make the mandatory payment of the application fees. Once the process is done, click on submit.

The application form will be submitted.

Save and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the D.El.Ed February Exam 2023 form for further need.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023.

While applying, candidates (under the above-mentioned criteria) need to pay Rs 10,000 as an examination fee for one year. If a candidate wants to apply for two years, then the exam fee is Rs 20,000. For any query, candidates can call BSEH at 01664-254300 and 254309 or mail them to DLEdExam2017@gmail.com.

For more information, candidates must read the official notification and keep checking the main site of BSEH for all the latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.