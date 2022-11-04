Haryana CET 2022 admit card released; check steps to download

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued the hall ticket for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of HSSC. Through this recruitment drive, HSSC will fill up a total of 26,000 (tentative) vacancies in the commission. On Wednesday, the HSSC CET examination city slip was released. It contains details concerning the allotted city centre for the exam. According to the official schedule, the Haryana CET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 5 and 6 November 2022. The written exam will be conducted in an Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based format.

The Haryana CET exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10 am to 11:45 am and the second session is scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. The Haryana CET 2022 admit card will contain details including the candidate’s name, exam name, photograph of the candidate, date of birth, roll number, shift date and time, guidelines, and exam centre among others.

Simple steps to download the HSSC CET admit card 2022:

Visit HSSC’s official website.

Look for the link that reads- ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARD FOR COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (CET)-2022 FOR GROUP “C” POSTS’ and click on it.

On the new page, appearing candidates will have to submit their Registration Number, Date of Birth (DoB), and security pin on the portal.

Once the given details are submitted, the Haryana CET admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the HSSC CET hall ticket 2022.

Keep a printout of the Haryana CET admit card 2022 for future needs.

Here is the direct link to download Haryana CET admit card 2022.

It is mandatory for all appearing candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination hall. Candidates without the hall ticket will not be entertained or allowed to appear for the exam.

For all the latest updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of HSSC.

