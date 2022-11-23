Haryana Board Examination 2023: Application deadline extended for class 10 and 12, check details

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has extended the deadline for the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exam form 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official web portal at bseh.org.in. The last date for filling the online application form for both the classes has been extended up to 28 November, 2022. The registration date has been extended for government and private affiliation and gurukul/ vidyapeeth for March 2023 exams. It is to be noted that to apply for the Class 10 examination, candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 850. Applicants will be required to pay a late fee of ₹1150 till 5 December, 2022 and ₹1850 till 12 December. For Class 12 examination, candidates will be required to pay ₹1050 as application fees. ₹1350 is to be paid as late fees till 5 December and ₹2050 as late fees till 12 December.

Candidates can apply for the exam through the official web portal by following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the Class 10 or 12 exam registration link present on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your BSEH login details and then click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the BSEH application form and make the application fees payment.

Step 5: Once you are done, submit the BSEH application form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Here is the direct link to the BSEH official notice.

It is to be noted that if the Class 12 student is required to appear in the additional subject examination, he will be required to deposit an additional subject fee of Rs 200 along with the examination fee.

