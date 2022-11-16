The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (HBSE) today, 16 November, announced the results for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations. The results can now be checked on the official web portal. According to the board officials, a total of 3,982 students cleared the Class 10 supplementary exam out of 8,559 candidates. As far as the class 12 results are concerned, a total of 3,375 students cleared the exam out of the 5,612 candidates who had appeared. Along with the Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result, HBSE has also released the result for the Haryana Open School 10, and 12 Supplementary Exams.

Here are the steps to check the Haryana Board exam results.

Step 1: Go to the official web portal.

Step 2: Click on the main website link.

Step 3: Click on HBSE class 10 and 12 exam result link.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number, date of birth and other details. Submit them.

Step 5: Your Haryana Board Supplementary Result 2022 will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your HBSE result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the HBSE class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result:

Here is the direct link to check the open school results:

As per media reports, the pass percentage in the HOS open school class 10 supplementary exam was 53.17 per cent while it was 43.06 per cent in class 12 supplementary exam.

Earlier, the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH had issued the NMMS 2022 Admit Card. The admit card can now be downloaded from the Board’s official website. Students should keep a check on it for the latest updates.

