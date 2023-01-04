The registration process has been started for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of GSEB – gseb.org from 6 January, 2023. The GUJCET 2023 application window will close on 20 January. GUJCET is being conducted for the A, B and AB group students of Higher Secondary School (HSC) Science Stream by GSEB, Gandhinagar. The exam is being held for admission into Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 350 for the exam. The application fee can be paid online via SBIePay System (debit card, credit card, and net banking).

Alternatively, the payment can be made from any SBI branch of India via SBIePay option of “SBI Branch Payment”. The GUJCET 2023 exam dates are yet to be notified. After the announcement, candidates can check the schedule on the official website of GSEB.

GUJCET 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of GUJCET, click on the GUJCET registration.

Step 2: Now, proceed by paying the required application fee.

Step 3: After this, fill the application form properly.

Step 4: Then, continue by uploading the required documents.

Step 5: Now, preview the application form and complete your registration process by submitting it.

Eligibility criteria

General category candidates are required to have secured at least 45 percent marks in aggregate in Class 12 exam or its equivalent. The exam should have been given with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, and any one among Biology, Chemistry, Computer or Vocational Course as an optional subject. The minimum required score is 40 percent for the applicants belonging to the category of SC/ST/SEBC/EWS.

Examination process and pattern

The GUJCET 2023 exam is going to be conducted in all the districts of Gujarat in two shifts. First shift will be from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be from 2 PM to 4 PM in offline mode. The question paper will be pen-paper based. The paper will contain MCQ-type questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of classes 11 and 12 Gujarat board.

Note

The Information Booklet of GUJCET 2023 and instructions for online registration will be made available on the official website of GSEB.

