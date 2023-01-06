GUJCET 2023: Registration process begins today at gseb.org; check direct link here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will begin the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 today, 6 January. Candidates can register themselves for the exam on the official website. The deadline for submission of the GUJCET 2023 application form is 20 January 2023. While applying for the GUJCET 2023 exam, students will have to pay a fee of Rs 350. The Gujarat CET application fee must be paid online via the SBIePay System (which includes debit card, credit card, and net banking).

Check how to apply for the GUJCET 2023 Exam:

Go to GSHSEB’s official website

On the official page, look for and click on the link that is available for Gujarat CET registration.

As the new page opens, enter the login credentials.

Fill up the GUJCET 2023 application form, pay the fee and click on submit.

Save and download the GUJCET 2023 application form

Take a printout of the GUJCET 2023 form and keep it for future use.

Here is the direct link.

GSHSEB is yet to announce the GUJCET 2023 examination dates. The exam will be conducted in all the districts of the state in two shifts. The first shift of GUJCET 2023 will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Common Entrance Test is conducted for the A, B, and AB group students of Higher Secondary School (HSC) Science Stream by GSEB, Gandhinagar. The GUJCET 2023 exam is held for students seeking admission to degree in Engineering and diploma/degree in Pharmacy.

