GUJCET 2022: Gujarat Common Entrance result declared at gseb.org; steps to download here

GUJCET 2022 Result: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the GUJCET result 2022 today. Students will be able to check the GUJCET result online by logging onto the Board’s official website at gujcet.org.
The Gujarat Common Entrance examination was conducted on 18 April 2022.
The Board has already released the GUJCET final answer key for the state-level entrance exam. This answer key has been compiled on the basis of the objections received against the same after the release of the provisional answer key. The student answer sheets have been marked on the basis of this answer key.
Here is the direct link to check the answer key.
Here are the steps to check your results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Board at gseb.org
Step 2: Click on link for GUJCET 2022 Result (It will visible on the website at 10 AM)
Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be required to enter your details
Step 4: Verify all your details against your admit card and then click on submit
Step 6: Your GUJCET result should be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Save your result and print it out for future correspondence
GUJCET is conducted by the state board for admission to undergraduate and professional courses at different institutions across the state
