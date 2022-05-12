Gujarat Board Class 12 Science result announced; 72.02% of students clear exam

GSEB Class 12 Science result: After touching 100% pass percentage in 2021 when students were promoted based on alternative assessment, this year, as many as 72.02% of students who took the exam have passed it

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result of the Class 12 science stream today, 12 May. Students can check their results online from the official website of the GSEB which is gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board class 12 science examination was held in March and April this year. This year, almost 8 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 Board exams.

Also read: GSEB announces Gujarat Board Class 12th Science or GUJCET 2022 results; check gseb.org

After touching 100% pass percentage in 2021 when students were promoted based on alternative assessment, this year, as many as 72.02 per cent of students who took the exam have passed it. This is an increase from 2020 and 2019 when 71.24 per cent and 71.9 per cent students cleared class 12 in the science stream, respectively.

As per the Gujarat Board rules, students obtaining ‘Grade D’ are considered to have qualified for the next stage. The HSC Science students with Grades 'E1' and 'E2' will need to appear for the GSEB supplementary examination to improve their marks and qualify. Marks relaxation is present for differently-abled category candidates. The passing percentage determined for the category is 20 percent.

Steps to follow while checking the result:

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

Click on the link for ‘HSC Science result 2022’

Enter the required credentials such as roll number and GSEB password

The Gujarat Board Class 12 Science result 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Take out a printed copy of the result for future reference

Along with the HSC science stream results, GSEB has also been declared the result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2022 today. The final answer key of GUJCET 2022 was released yesterday and the preliminary answer key was released on 28 April. Students can refer to the GSEB official website (gseb.org) to check the final answer key of GUJCET 2022. GUJCET 2022, which was held on 18 April, is conducted for admission to engineering and other undergraduate professional courses.

The Class 12 General stream examination and Class 10 board results are yet to be announced. However, no official notification has been issued regarding the date yet.