Gujarat SET 2022 registrations to begin on 29 August; check notification

The Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2022 registrations to commence on 29 August. Candidates can apply for the test at gujaratset.ac.in

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has informed that the registration for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2022 will begin on 29 August. Candidates can apply for the eligibility test by visiting the official website of the University at gujaratset.ac.in. “Fee payment and online application from 29 August 2022 to 28 September 2022. Whereas the examination will be held on 6 November 2022 (Sunday),” the official notice reads. According to the notification, the GSET exam will be held at eleven centres across Gujarat. The centres include Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Godhra, Junagadh, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Patan, Vallabh Vidyanagar, and Valsad. The Gujarat State Eligibility Test will be for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates will have to appear for Paper 1 and 2.

Check the official notice here: https://www.gujaratset.ac.in/index.php?lang=en

Simple steps to register for the GSET 2022:

Step 1: Go to the University’s official portal at gujaratset.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the application link when available on the homepage.

Step 3: For registration, candidates have to pay a required fee, upload the mandatory documents and select the subject.

Step 4: Finally, submit the GSET application form.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the GSET application form for future reference.

Those from the General/General (EWS/SEBC) category have to pay an application of Rs 900. Candidates from SC/ST/transgender category need to pay Rs 700 towards the form. Whereas, those from Persons with Disability (PWD) category should pay only Rs 100. The payment for the GSET registration must be made by credit card or debit card or net banking through online mode.

Paper 1 will be held for a duration of one hour and Paper 2 will be for 2 hours. As per the schedule, Paper 1 will begin from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, while Paper 2 will commence from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of GSET for more details and updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.