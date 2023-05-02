Bringing an end to the wait, the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)) finally declared the results of Class 12 Science stream students on Tuesday, 2 May. As announced on the board’s official website, the HSC board exam results for Science are available to check and download, thus students who have appeared for the board exams this year are advised to visit the official website with their login credentials and get access to their results and others details. Apart from the website, students can also check their results through WhatsApp.

Check this space to know all about the GSEB Class 12th Science results.

How to check GSEB Class 12th Science results?

1. Go to the official website of the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education – gseb.org.

2. Find the GSEB Result link on the homepage.

3. Click on the same and a new login page will appear on the screen.

4. Enter your roll number.

5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check your result and download the same for future reference.

Students can also check their results by sending their seat number on a WhatsApp number i.e., 6357300971.

Those who don’t have access to internet services can also check their results on their mobile phones.

How to check GSEB Class 12 results through SMS?

1. Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.

2. Next, type the message in the following format: GJ12S < space > Seat_Number

3. Send this SMS to 58888111.

4. A message showing the GSEB HSC result 2023 Gujarat will be sent back on the same number.

GSEB Class 12 exams

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 board exams from 14 March till 25 March 2023. As recorded by the board, over 1 lakh students registered for the board exams, out of which around 1,06,347 students appeared.

