GSEB announces Gujarat Board Class 12th Science or GUJCET 2022 results; check gseb.org
GSEB Class 12 board examination was held between 28 March and 12 April for Science and General streams. Students can view their scores by visiting the official website of the board, gseb.org.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Board Class 12 or HSC final exam results for the Science stream and Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022, today. Students can view their scores by visiting the official website of the board, gseb.org.
Where to check Gujarat HSC Science result 2022? Students can use the below-given websites to view their GSEB Science result 2022.
- gseb.org
- gsebeservice.com
Check steps to see Gujarat Board HSC, GUJCET Result 2022 here
Step 1: Open the official website of GSEB, gseb.org on any internet portal.
Step 2: Of the various links flashing, click on the Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2022 result link
Step 3: Enter your login credentials - (students have to use their index numbers and passwords) and click on submit.
Step 4: Result will get displayed on your computer screen.
Step 5: Download the page and take a printout for future use.
The 12th science result 2022 Gujarat board mark sheet has the candidate’s details, total marks obtained, grades and other details.
GSEB Class 12 board examination was held between March 28 and April 12 for Science and General streams. Approximately, 5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams in the state, this year. GUJCET, the state-level entrance test which grant admission to undergraduate Engineering and other professional courses, was held on April 18.
According to the rules of the Gujarat board, a student must get a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects - only then he/she will be considered qualified for higher studies. In case any GSEB Class 12th Science student scores Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in a subject, they will have to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams. The standard determined for students, under the differently-abled category, is 20 per cent marks.
