Gujarat Board Class 12 Science, GUJCET 2022 results out tomorrow; all you need to know

The Class 12 Science stream results will be announced by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on 12 May. State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani took to his social media account to state that the results will be announced at 10 am on Thursday.

Students can check their HSC result at the official website at gseb.org. The result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET) 2022 will also be released tomorrow. Candidates can view their GUJCET results at gujcet.gseb.org.

Steps to check Gujarat Class 12 Science result 2022:

Visit the official website at gseb.org

Click on the link for the HSC Science result

Enter the required details such as your roll number and GSEB password

The Gujarat Class 12 Science result will appear on your screen

Check your HSC 2022 scores and download a copy for future use

The state education board’s rules say that a student needs to have scored a minimum D grade in all papers to qualify the exam. Candidates who get E grade will have to appear for compartment exams, while those who get an F will have to repeat the year. For differently-abled students, the minimum passing percentage is 20 percent.

The Gujarat Board exams were held in March-April this year. The results for the Class 12 General stream and Class 10 Boards are expected to be out later, but no official date has been announced.

Last year, the state government had awarded 100 percent pass percentage to both Class 10 and 12 students.

For GUJCET results, here the steps you can follow to check your results:

Visit the official website of GSEB and select the link for GUJCET 2022

Enter the required details such as your roll number to login to the portal

The GUJCET results will appear on your screen

Take a printout and save your GUJCET results for future reference

GUJCET, which is held for undergraduate admissions in engineering and other professional courses, took place across the state on 18 April.

