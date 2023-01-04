The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the State Board Class 10 and 12 examination date sheet 2023. Students who are going to appear for the GSEB Class 10 and 12 examinations can check and download the complete timetable from the official website at gseb.org. Gujarat Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Dr Kuber Dindor took to his Twitter handle and announced the GSEB Class 10 and 12 exam dates. The GSEB Class 10 exams will be conducted from 14 March to 28 March 2023. The GSEB Class 12 examination will be held from 14 March to 25 March 2023.

It is to be noted that GSEB has also released the Gujarat Board Class 12 General, Vocational, and Science examination timetables on the official website. The GSEB Class 12 General and Vocational stream exams will take place from 14 March to 29 March 2023. The GSEB Class 12 Science stream exams will be conducted between 14 March and 25 March 2023.

According to the schedule, the GSEB Class 10 exams will commence with the Literature paper, followed by Mathematics and Science paper. The GSEB Class 12 exams will begin with the Physical Science subject, which will be followed by Chemistry and Life Science.

Check Minister Dindor’s post here:

Here’s how to download GSEB Class 10, 12 Timetables:

Step 1: Go to GSEB’s website at gseb.org

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Board Website’ option

Step 3: Look for the latest notification section and click on the ‘GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Schedule 2023’

Step 4: Check, save and download the GSEB board exam schedule 2023

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Tables for examination purposes.

For more details and related updates, candidates are advised to keep checking GSEB’s main website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.