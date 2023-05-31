The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the HSC or class 12 results for the arts and commerce streams. Students can access their results on the Board’s official website gseb.org. Candidates must have their roll number ready before logging in to the GSEB’s official website.

To pass the Gujarat board 12 class arts and commerce exams, students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent overall or Grade D. Grades have been awarded on the basis of percentage secured. An A1 grade is for students securing 90 per cent or more, an A2 grade is given to students receiving 80 to 90 per cent. A B1 grade is awarded to students who receive 71 to 80 per cent, and a B2 grade to students who receive 61 to 70 per cent.

According to News18, 4,77,392 students appeared for the exam and 3,49,792 students passed the exam. The pass percentage stands at 73.27 per cent. The Gujarat board 12 class exams were administered by GSEB from 14 March to 29 March.

The official marksheets will be released by the board after 10 days. As per the information, marksheets will be sent out to the respective schools from where students can collect them later. The GSHSEB will also release the merit list soon.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023: How to check scores

Step 1: Go to GSHSEB’s official website, gseb.org, and click on the website tab.

Step 2: Open the Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link for arts/ commerce stream.

Step 3: Fill in the required login information, such as the roll number, date of birth etc.

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The GSHSEB Class 12 result 2023 will appear.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts & Commerce Result 2023: How to check by SMS

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC arts/commerce stream results 2023 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

Students can also check their results via WhatsApp: See the steps below

1. On your smartphone, save the contact number 6357300971 under the name “GSEB contact”.

2. Open WhatsApp.

3. Find the GSEB contact.

4. Send a message with your board seat number in the chat box.

5. Your GSEB 12th Result 2023 marksheet will appear shortly after you send the message.

