GSEB Class 10 Board result declared, here are steps to check

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB class 10 result today. Gujarat Board SSC results were declared at 8 am on gseb.org.

The class 10 examinations had begun on 28 March and ended on 9 April 2022. The result can be checked by candidates on gsebservice.com as well.

Here are the steps to be followed to check the class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Step 2: Go to the GSEB SSC Result 2022 link present on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the login details that are available on the admit card.

Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check the result and then download it.

Step 6: Save it for future reference.

Candidates will be required to enter their seven digit seat number to check their result, Keep your GSEB SSC seat number ready to check the result.

As per the GSEB's marking scheme, a student is required to get a minimum of 33 percent in both practical and theory exams combined in the board exams conducted annually to be declared as passed in the Gujarat Board Exam.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, it is to be noted that a total of 7,72,771 students had taken the GSEB SSC Class 10 exam while a total of 503726 students had passed the examination.

The same report mentions that a pass percentage of 65.18 has been recorded in the examination held.

Out of this, Surat has received the highest pass percentage of 75.64 while the Patan district received the lowest with 54.29.

In 2019, a total of 822823 students had appeared for the SSC exam out of which 5,51,023 had qualified in the exam. The pass percentage was 66.97 then.

