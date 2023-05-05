Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE Class 12 Results expected tomorrow; steps to check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results of Goa Board HSSC examination tomorrow, 6 May. Candidates, who have appeared for Goa Board Class 12 exam, can check their results after 4:30 pm on GBSHSE’s official site – gbshse.in.

The Goa Board Class 12 results will be announced through a press conference held by GBSHSE at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim in Goa. Respective schools will be able to download the consolidated result sheets from 8 May onwards. The downloading window will be opened at 9 am.

Students are advised to keep their Board Roll Numbers handy. They will also need to provide their date of birth to download the mark sheets.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Where to check

– gbshse.info

– gbshse.gov.in

– results.gbshsegoa.net

The Goa Board HSSC examination was conducted in two terms – term 1 and term 2. The first term was conducted between 10 November and 25 November while the second was took place from 15 March to 31 March. The exam – which included students from Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams – was held at 20 exam centres across the state.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official site – gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘recent announcements’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘Goa Board 12th Result 2023’ link.

Step 4: Fill the captcha and key in the seat number or roll number.

Step 5: Then, your Goa Board SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check important details like spelling, etc and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

As many as 19,802 candidates are awaiting the Goa Board HSSC exam results. Out of the total number, 9,930 are boys and 9,872 are girls. Around 5,064 candidates took exam from the Arts stream while 6,077 and 5,380 students appeared from the commerce and science streams respectively. A total of 3,281 candidates appeared for vocational.

The pass percentage last year was recorded at 92.66. In order to clear the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in all the subjects. Whoever fails to secure the minimum percentage, will be given a chance to take the supplementary exam. Details of the exam will be released later.

