The GDCA and CHM results 2022 have been released on the official website of Govt Diploma in Co-operation and Accountancy (GDCA) at gdca.maharashtra.gov.in by the Co-operative Commissioner and Registrar, Co-operative Society, Maharashtra. Candidates who gave the examination can access and download their GDCA Result 2022 PDF through the web portal. Candidates need to key in their username and password to gain access to the GDCA result 2022. Re-marking examinees will also be able to apply with their login ID and password. The deadline for re-checking and submitting the application fee via bank challan is 10:30 PM on 31 December 2022.

The payment can be made by 3 January 2023 via online banking. Applications submitted post prescribed date won’t be considered.

Here are the steps that you need to follow for downloading GDCA Result 2022 PDF:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website, click on the result link.

Step 2: After that, a new login page will open on your device’s screen.

Step 3: Type in your username and password to continue.

Step 4: Submit all the required details and access the portal.

Step 5: Go through your result properly, download it, and take out a hardcopy for the future.

Direct link here:

https://gdca.maharashtra.gov.in/

Note

If you are a new user on the website of GDCA, then you will be required to create a username and password in order to login. After logging into the website, register your complete profile. Before you enter your profile details, make sure that the scanned copies of your photograph (size – width 3.5cm, height 4.5cm) and signature (size – width 3.5cm, height 1.5cm) are ready. It should be noted that the image should be in JPG format and its size should not exceed 50 KB.

If you are opting to pay via bank challan, then take a printout of the issued challan and make the payment at any branch of SBI Bank, till the last working day before the deadline. On the front of the application, the payment status will show “Provided” within 24 hours of the payment. This will be updated immediately in case of online payment post successful transaction.

