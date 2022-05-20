GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Class 12 scorecards to release tomorrow; check time, steps to download

The Goa class 12 exam was conducted in two terms by the State Board. It was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state. The first term was held from 1 December 2021 to 11 January 2022, while the second term exam was held from 5 to 23 April

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the date and time of the HSSC or Class 12 result declaration. As per the latest information, the Goa class 12 result will be declared tomorrow, 21 May at 5 pm.

The consolidated result will be available for students to download on and from 24 May at 9 am onwards. Students, who appeared for the examination, will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website at bshse.gov.in.

“The result booklet will also be available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded from by the Head of Institution for official purpose from www.gbshse.info, immediately after declaration of result”, the official notice read.



A list of other websites to access candidates' HSSC results will also be available on gbshse.info.

Here’s how to download GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at gbshse.info.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 can now be downloaded’ that will be available after the declaration of the result.

Step 3: To access the result, students need to enter their login details correctly.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Goa Board Class Result and also keep a printout of the same for further references.

A total of 18,201 students attempted the Goa HSSC examination, this year. Out of which, 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female students appeared for it.

