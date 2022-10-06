GATE 2023: Registrations without late fee end on 7 October, check direct link

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will soon end the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Eligible applicants can apply for the exam on the official web portal at gate.iitkgp.ac.in till 7 October 2022. The last date to apply for the exam with the late fee is 14 October. The GATE exam is scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. Interested candidates will be able to download their admit card from 3 January. The GATE 2023 results will be announced on 16 March 2023. The registration is to be done online only.

What is the eligibility criteria for GATE?

A candidate who is at present in the third year or above of their undergraduate course or has already completed a government approved degree course in Engineering/ Technology/Science/ Commerce/Architecture/ Arts is eligible to appear for GATE 2023.

What are the steps to register for GATE 2023?

Step 1: Register yourself at the official web portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Once you have made an account, login using your email id, password and the security code.

Step 3: Fill in your details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Submit and pay your GATE application fees.

Step 5: Download the GATE application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for GATE 2023.

What is the application fee?

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category as well as female applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs. 850, while all other aspirants need to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,700. For late application, the application fee stands at Rs 1,350 for reserved category candidates and it is Rs 2,200 for other applicants.

Each GATE 2023 paper carries a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is the common section for all the papers (15 marks) while the rest of the paper covers the syllabus of the chosen subject and is of 85 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.