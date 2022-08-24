GATE 2023 registrations to start on 30 August, check details

The registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will start on 30 August. Aspirants who are interested in applying for the exam can do so by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The online registration process will continue till 30 September

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will start on 30 August. Aspirants who are interested in applying for the exam can do so by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The online registration process will continue till 30 September. The GATE exam is scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February. However, the extended online registration process for the exam will continue till 7 October, mentions the GATE’s official website. It is to be noted that the GATE exam will be conducted for 29 papers. An applicant is permitted to appear either in 1 or up to 2 papers of the GATE examination. However, they are allowed to select the second paper from the pre-defined Two Paper Combination list. The information brochure for this year’s exam is available on the official website. Applicants are advised to check it before they begin the registration process.

Gate 2023 eligibility requirement:

A candidate who is currently enrolled in the 3rd or higher years of an undergraduate degree program or has already finished an approved degree program in Engineering/Commerce/ Arts / Technology/ Architecture/ Science is eligible for appearing in the GATE exam.

Here is the complete schedule of GATE Exam:

Commencement of the Online Application Process – 30 August

Conclusion of the regular online Registration – 30 September

Online Registration / application with late fee will close on 7 October

Last Date for changing the category, paper, examination city and adding a new paper – 11 November

Release of admit cards- 3 January 2023

Exam dates: 4 February, 5 February, 11 February 2023, 12 February 2023

Result declaration on the Online Application Portal – 16 March 2023

What is the application fee for the GATE Exam?

Reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Female) candidates will have to pay Rs. 850, while all other aspirants are required to pay a fee of Rs. 1700. For the extended application period, the fee stands at Rs 1350 for reserved category candidates and Rs 2200 for others

For the latest updates on the application process, candidates are advised to keep a check on the GATE portal.

