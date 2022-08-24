GATE 2023 registrations to start on 30 August, check details
The registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will start on 30 August. Aspirants who are interested in applying for the exam can do so by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The online registration process will continue till 30 September
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will start on 30 August. Aspirants who are interested in applying for the exam can do so by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The online registration process will continue till 30 September. The GATE exam is scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February. However, the extended online registration process for the exam will continue till 7 October, mentions the GATE’s official website. It is to be noted that the GATE exam will be conducted for 29 papers. An applicant is permitted to appear either in 1 or up to 2 papers of the GATE examination. However, they are allowed to select the second paper from the pre-defined Two Paper Combination list. The information brochure for this year’s exam is available on the official website. Applicants are advised to check it before they begin the registration process.
Gate 2023 eligibility requirement:
A candidate who is currently enrolled in the 3rd or higher years of an undergraduate degree program or has already finished an approved degree program in Engineering/Commerce/ Arts / Technology/ Architecture/ Science is eligible for appearing in the GATE exam.
Here is the complete schedule of GATE Exam:
Commencement of the Online Application Process – 30 August
Conclusion of the regular online Registration – 30 September
Online Registration / application with late fee will close on 7 October
Last Date for changing the category, paper, examination city and adding a new paper – 11 November
Release of admit cards- 3 January 2023
Exam dates: 4 February, 5 February, 11 February 2023, 12 February 2023
Result declaration on the Online Application Portal – 16 March 2023
What is the application fee for the GATE Exam?
Reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Female) candidates will have to pay Rs. 850, while all other aspirants are required to pay a fee of Rs. 1700. For the extended application period, the fee stands at Rs 1350 for reserved category candidates and Rs 2200 for others
For the latest updates on the application process, candidates are advised to keep a check on the GATE portal.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India@75: From Karnataka's Hampi to Jammu's Mubarak Mandi, monuments light up in Tricolour
Historic and important landmarks across the country are being cloaked in saffron, white and green to mark India's 75 years of Independence and what a sight it is to behold!
Why 119-year-old Curzon Gate in Bengal is at centre of political firestorm
It all started when the Trinamool Congress decided to erect statues of Maharaja Bijay Chand Mahatab and his wife Radharani in front of the Curzon Gate. While the TMC and municipal authorities are trying to downplay the row, the BJP, experts and historians are on the attack
India seeks to strengthen and reform WHO: Here’s why
Organisational structure of WHO, its governance, resources, and plethora of health funding players are key challenges