The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration process will be closed tomorrow, on 30 September by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Candidates who have not completed the registration yet, can do so on the official website of Gate.

The GATE examination will be held by IIT Kanpur on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February, 2023. The exam will take place in 219 cities/towns. The exam will have 29 papers. The candidates will be given the option of appearing in 2 papers according to the combinations allowed. The forms can be submitted till 7 October on payment of late fees.

Steps to complete the registration:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of GATE, click on the button which reads, “LOGIN”.

Step 2: A new page will open up on the screen of your device. Now, key in your enrolment number/E-mail ID and password.

Step 3: Properly fill the application form by entering the asked details and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and complete your registration by submitting the form.

Step 5: Download and take out a hardcopy of your application form for future reference.

Important highlights:

The exam will be entirely computer-based.

All the papers of GATE 2023 exam will be of objective type.

There is no age limit set for appearing in the exam.

The candidates can appear for one or maximum two papers.

Candidates will be given 3 hours of time to solve the entire question paper.

The paper will consist of General Aptitude (GA) section and a section of candidate’s selected subject

Negative marking is present for MCQs. For 1-mark MCQs, 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. For 2-mark MCQs, 2/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. But there is no negative marking for MSQ and NAT questions.

The GATE score is used for getting admission in the M. Tech courses of various IITs. The score is also used in the recruitment in various Public Service Undertakings (PSUs).

