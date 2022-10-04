The Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur will close the registrations without late fee for GATE 2023 today, 4 October 2022. Candidates who want to appear in the examination can go to the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in and apply for the same.

It is to be noted that the registrations were earlier supposed to conclude on 30 September but the deadline was extended to 4 October. However, candidates can apply till 7 October with a late fee. The GATE exam is scheduled to be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. Aspirants will be able to download their admit card from 3 January.

What is the eligibility criteria?

A candidate who is currently in the third year or above of their undergraduate degree program or has already completed a government approved degree program in Technology/Engineering/ Science/ Commerce/ Architecture/ Arts is eligible to appear for GATE 2023.

How to apply for GATE 2023?

The registration for GATE 2023 exam is to be done online only. Here are the steps to be followed:

Step 1: Go to the GATE 2023 official web portal at gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the GATE login on the homepage

Step 3: Click on New Registration and fill in the details asked if you have not already registered.

Step 4: Fill in the information asked in the GATE Application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the GATE application form

Step 6: Make the application fee payment for the registration

Step 7: Submit the GATE application fee and complete your registration

Here is the direct link to register for GATE 2023:

https://app.gate.iitk.ac.in/login

What is the application fee?

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category as well as female applicants will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 850, while all other aspirants must pay an application fee of Rs. 1,700. For late application, the fee stands at Rs 1,350 for reserved category candidates and Rs 2,200 for other applicants. Candidates are advised to visit the GATE 2023 official web portal for latest updates.

