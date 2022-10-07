The last date to register for GATE 2023 without late fee is today, 7 October. Aspirants who want to take the exam can apply on the official web portal. This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination is being organised by Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The last date to apply for GATE with the late fee is 14 October. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test and the exam will be held on 4 February, 5 February, 11 February, and 12 February. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 3 January onwards. The result will be declared on 16 March 2022.

What is the eligibility criteria?

A candidate in the 3rd or higher year of their undergraduate degree program or who has already completed a government approved degree programme in Science/ Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to appear for the GATE 2023 exam.

What are the steps to apply for the GATE 2023 exam?

Go to the official web portal of IIT GATE.

Click on the GATE registration link present on the homepage.

Register yourself for GATE and then sign in using your application number.

Fill in your GATE 2023 registration form and then make the fee payment.

Submit your GATE registration form and then download it for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for the GATE exam.

What is the exam pattern for the GATE?

The paper will carry a total of 100 marks, if the applicant is taking two papers each would be of 100 marks. The General Aptitude (GA) section will carry 15 marks, it would be common in all papers. And, 85 marks allotted to the rest of the paper will cover the respective syllabus.

The examination will be held for 3 hours and will consist of 3 types of questions – Multiple Select Questions, Multiple Choice Questions, and Numerical Answer Type.

What is the application fee?

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category along with the female applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 850, while all other applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,700. For late application, an application fee of Rs 1,350 will be charged for reserved category candidates while other applicants will have to pay a sum of Rs. 2,200.

