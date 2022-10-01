The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has extended the deadline to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. According to the latest update, the last date to apply for GATE 2023 is 4 October 2022. Taking to Twitter, IIT Kanpur made the announcement on the extension of the date via a post. “Dear Candidates, we heard you. Deadline has been extended. #GATE2023,” read the tweet. The same information is up on the website too. Candidates can apply for GATE 2023 through the official website. Earlier, the last date for registration was 30 September. The application process for GATE 2023 began on 30 August.

Check the tweet here:

It is to be noted that candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test till 7 October 2022, but with a late fee. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The admit card for the same will be made available on the website on 3 January 2023. The GATE 2023 Results will be declared on 16 March 2023.

Steps to register for GATE 2023:

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in.

Search and click on the ‘Gate 2023 Registration’ that is made available on the homepage.

Candidates who are new to the site will have to register themselves.

Then, log in using the system-generated ID and password (only after registration).

Applicants will have to fill out the GATE 2023 application form.

Also, upload the scanned documents, make the payment and submit the GATE 2023 form.

Save and download the GATE 2023 application form for future use.

Here’s the GATE 2023 Registration link.

Here’s the GATE 2023 Login Link.

For female candidates and SC/ST/PwD category applicants, the registration fee is Rs 850. For other candidates (including foreign nationals), the application fee is Rs 1,700.

Candidates are advised to go through every detail and information on the website about the eligibility, application fee, and syllabus among others.

