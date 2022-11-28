The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has issued the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on Monday, 28 November 2022. Candidates can check the schedule by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in/index.html.

As per the latest updates, the GATE 2023 will be conducted on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February. It will be held in two shifts. The morning shift begins from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift commences from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The GATE 2023 test will be held on 29 papers for a total of 100 marks.

Candidates should note that the GATE examination paper will contain multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The admit card for the same will be made available on 3 January on the official website.

Check the schedule here:

https://gate.iitk.ac.in/schedule.html

Here’s the GATE 2023 Exam Schedule:

4 February 2023:

Forenoon Shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): Computer Science and Information Technology – CS

Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm): Architecture and Planning – AR, Mechanical Engineering – ME

5 February 2023:

Forenoon Shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): Electrical Engineering – EE, Environmental Science, and Engineering – ES, Humanities and Social Sciences – XH

Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm): Biomedical Engineering – BM, Chemistry – CY, Electronics, and Communication Engineering – EC.

11 February 2023:

Forenoon Shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): Geology and Geophysics – GG, Instrumentation Engineering – IN, Mathematics – MA, Petroleum Engineering – PE, Engineering Sciences – XE, Life Sciences – XL

Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm): Aerospace Engineering – AE, Agricultural Engineering – AE, Biotechnology – BT, Chemical Engineering – CH, Ecology and Evolution – EY, Geomatics Engineering – GE, Metallurgical Engineering – MT, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering – NM, Physics – PH, Production and Industrial Engineering – PI, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science – TF

12 February 2023:

Forenoon Shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): Civil Engineering Set 1 – CE1, Statistics – ST

Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm): Civil Engineering Set 2 – CE2, Mining Engineering – MN

Details about the examination centre, reporting date/time and other guidelines will be mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit cards.

