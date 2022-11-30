GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur cancels some international exam centres, check complete list here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released an important notice regarding the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 International exam centres. Candidates who registered for the aptitude exam can read the official notice by visiting the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. According to the official statement, the GATE 2023 examination will not be conducted in centres including Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Male (Maldives), and Thimphu (Bhutan). The institute has further informed that due to ‘operational issues’ the above centres have been withdrawn from the list.

Registered candidates can find the official notice here.

“In Dubai (UAE) the examination on 5th February (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and 12th February 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN, and ST) will NOT be conducted,” reads the official notice.

IIT Kanpur has also given candidates the opportunity to withdraw their candidature and get a full refund for application fees. Candidates who want to appear for the examination in India will have to pay on a per-paper basis.

For Indian Nationals:

Female candidates and others from the SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 850, while other candidates belonging to other categories will pay Rs 1,700.

For Foreign Nationals:

The application fee for international students is Rs 1,700.

Earlier this week, IIT Kanpur released the subject-wise GATE 2023 examination dates. As per the schedule, IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 in an online computer-based test (CBT) mode. The Graduate Aptitude Test will be held in two shifts on all exam days. The first shift (morning session) will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift (afternoon session) will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

For more details and all the latest updates, students are advised to keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.