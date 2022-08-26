GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new exam centres; registration begins from 30 August

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur announced new examination centres across the country for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. GATE 2023 will be conducted in 219 cities across the country

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur today, 26 August announced new examination centres across the country for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023.

The Institute has added 23 new cities and towns to the remaining list so that students do not have to travel too far to appear for the exam.

With the new regions added to the list, GATE 2023 will be conducted in 219 cities across the country. “The decision has been taken keeping in view the convenience of students, especially from the rural belts,” the official press release shared by the varsity stated. Along with the new centres, IIT Kanpur has announced two new paper combinations for GATE 2023.

Check the information brochure here:

https://gate.iitk.ac.in/doc/GATE_2023_brochure_V2A.pdf

As per the schedule, the IIT Kanpur will begin the registration process for GATE 2023 on 30 August. Whereas, the last date for the submission of the application form is 30 September. Students will be given the opportunity to fill application forms with late fee till 7 October. Hall tickets for the GATE 2023 will be issued by the institute on 3 January 2023 on the official website.

Candidates can register themselves on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 will be held in international cities of Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Dubai (UAE), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan), apart from the regional centres.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will be attempted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects.

GATE 2023 will be held on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February across eight zones. The exam will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Madras, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This aptitude exam will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in sciences, humanities, engineering, and social sciences.

