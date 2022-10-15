GATE 2023: Deadline extended for registration with late fee, check details
For late application, the registration fee stands at Rs 1,350 for reserved category candidates and it is Rs 2,200 for other applicants.
The last date to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) 2023, with late fee has been extended till tomorrow, 16 October. Candidates who wish to apply for the GATE 2023 exam can submit their form on the official web portal. The last date to apply with late fee was earlier 14 October. However, the deadline to apply for the exam has now been extended. The exam has been scheduled for 4, 5, 11 and 12 February 2023. Interested candidates can download their admit card from 3 January. The GATE results will be announced on 16 March. The registration has to be done through the official web portal only.
What is the eligibility criteria for GATE 2023?
A candidate who is currently in the third year or higher of their Bachelor’s degree program or has already done a government approved degree program in Science/Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to appear in the GATE exam.
What are the different steps to do the GATE 2023 registration?
- Go to the official web portal of GATE
- Complete your GATE registration with the required details
- Upload the scanned images of the required documents.
- Pay your GATE registration fee online.
- Preview your GATE 2023 registration form.
- Submit the GATE registration form and take a printout for future reference
What is the GATE application fee?
For late application, the registration fee stands at Rs 1,350 for reserved category candidates and Rs 2,200 for other applicants.
What is the GATE 2023 exam pattern?
GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All test papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be organised in an objective-type format. The question paper will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions A candidate is allowed to appear for one or a maximum of two subject papers only. It is to be noted that the subjects should be chosen from the given combinations of papers. Final allotment of two papers depends on the availability of infrastructure and dates.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SSC CGL 2022: Deadline to apply for exam ends today, here's how to register
The recruitment drive aims to fulfil around 20,000 vacancies. However, the exact number of vacancies will be decided in due course, as per the official notification released by the commission
APSC recruitment 2022: Registrations for Inspector of Legal Metrology posts end today, link here
The candidates should be between 21-38 years as on 1 January 2022. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for some categories
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration, fee payment begins today for Round 6
Once the registration link for JEECUP Counselling Round 6 is activated, candidates will be able to also make the registration fee payment