GATE 2023 correction window opens today, check steps to make changes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application form correction process today, 8 November. Candidates who registered for the exam can modify the GATE 2023 application form by visiting the official website. Once the link of the correction window is activated, candidates can make changes to their name, gender, category, date of birth, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city among others that are mentioned in the application form. The deadline to make changes/corrections to the GATE 2023 application form is 14 November 2022.

While making the corrections to the GATE 2023 application form, candidates will have to enter their enrollment ID or email address, and then their password to log in. Following this, they will be able to make the necessary changes. Candidates should note that they also need to pay a required fee per change made to the application form. Previously, the application correction process for GATE 2023 was scheduled to begin on 4 November. But IIT Kanpur extended the application correction date to 8 November 2022.

Check the schedule here.

Check the steps to make changes in the application form for GATE 2023:

Go to IIT GATE’s official website.

Search and click on the GATE 2023 link that is on the homepage.

Then log in to the portal using the application number and date of birth/password.

Once the application form opens, candidates can make the necessary changes and submit the same.

Save and download the confirmation page of the GATE 2023.

Keep a hard copy of the reviewed GATE 2023 form for future reference.

According to the schedule, the GATE 2023 exam will be held on 4 February, 5 February, 11 February, and 12 February. The admit card for the aptitude test will be available for download on 3 January 2023. The GATE result is set to be announced on 16 March next year.

For more details, keep a check on the official website of IIT GATE.

