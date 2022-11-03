The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will open the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 correction window tomorrow, 4 November 2022. Those who want to make the necessary changes in the GATE 2023 application form can do so by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The online application correction window will close on 11 November. Once the correction window closes, IIT Kanpur will not accept any changes made after that. Candidates can make changes on the GATE 2023 application form in fields such as name, gender, category, date of birth, address, college details, details of parents/guardians, exam city, exam paper, additional exam paper, and existing paper.

It is to be noted that candidates will have to pay a necessary fee for every change they make on the GATE 2023 application form. There will be no refund of any fee made by the candidate. While making the changes in the GATE 2023 application form, candidates will have to use their enrollment ID/email address, and password on the portal.

Check the schedule for the GATE 2023 exam here:

https://gate.iitk.ac.in/important_dates.html

Here’s how to make changes or edit the GATE 2023 Application Form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Search, select and click the “GATE 2023 modification” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, submit the login details as asked.

Step 4: As the GATE 2023 application form opens, edit the fields where you wish to make changes.

Step 5: Review the form and press the submit button. The registration form will be submitted.

As per the schedule, the GATE 2023 exam will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The admit cards for the same will be available for download on the official website on 3 January 2023.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details and updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.