GATE 2023 application process to end on 30 September, check details

The application process for GATE 2023 will conclude on 30 September 2022. Interested aspirants who want to apply for the entrance exam should go to the official web portal. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. The exam is organised by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs including IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee. With a late fee, the candidates can register themselves till 7 October. The GATE exam will be held on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February in two sessions (forenoon and afternoon) each day and the results will be declared on 16 March.

What is the eligibility criteria for the exam?

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher year of their undergraduate degree program or has already done a government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to appear in the GATE 2023 exam.

How to apply for the GATE 2023 exam?

Visit the official web portal of IIT GATE.

Go to the GATE registration link present on the homepage.

Register yourself and then sign in using your application number.

Fill your GATE 2023 application form and then make the fee payment.

Submit your GATE registration form and download it for future reference.

What is the application fee for the GATE 2023 exam?

Candidates from the Reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Female) should pay an application fee of Rs. 850, while all other aspirants are required to pay a fee of Rs. 1,700. For late application, the fee is Rs 1,350 for reserved category candidates and Rs 2,200 for other aspirants.

What is the GATE 2023 exam pattern?

GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers. All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be in an objective-type format. The pattern of questions will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions A candidate is permitted to appear for 1 or maximum 2 subject papers only. Two Paper combinations are to be chosen from the given combinations of papers. Final allotment of two papers will be dependent on the availability of infrastructure and dates.

