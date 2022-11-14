GATE 2023: Application correction window closes today; check how to make changes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the application edit window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, 14 November. Candidates who wish to make the changes in their application forms can do so by visiting the official website of IIT Kanpur. Candidates can make the necessary changes in sections including date of birth, gender, address, college details, category, PwD, dyslexia, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city. The official handle of GATE 2023 put out a tweet informing about the same. “GATE2023: Application modification window closes on Nov 14, 2022. Make sure you have made corrections/ modifications to your applications, by this date,” reads the post.

Simple steps on how to make changes to GATE 2023 application form:

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in

On the web page, search and click on the login tab

Then, enter and submit the login details

Once the application form opens, make the required changes to the form, preview it and submit.

Keep a printout of the GATE 2023 confirmation for future reference.

As per the schedule, the GATE 2023 will be conducted on 4 February, 5 February, 11 February, and 12 February by IIT Kanpur. Candidates preparing for the exam must note that the admit card will be made available to download on the official website from 3 January onwards. The result for the same will be declared on 16 March 2022.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is being conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Ministry of Education (MoE), Department of Higher Education, Government of India (GoI).

Candidates must check the official website as well as the social media handles for more updates on a regular basis.

