The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is going to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on 3 January 2023. After the release of GATE 2023 admit card, applicants will be able to download it from the official website of GATE gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 exam is set to take place on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023.

The results for the exam will be released by IIT Kanpur on 16 March. It should be noted that the candidates will require their enrollment ID and password for accessing the GATE 2023 admit card. Applicants are required to carry their admit card, along with a valid ID proof, to the examination hall.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: After landing on the official website of GATE 2023, click on the GATE 2023 login link.

Step 2: Key in your login credentials.

Step 3: Then, proceed by selecting the GATE admit card 2023 link.

Step 4: After this, the admit card will be visible on your screen.

Step 5: Now, go through your hall ticket properly, download it, and take out a copy for future reference.

If you have forgotten your enrollment ID or GATE password, you can use the following process to retrieve them:

Steps for retrieving enrollment ID

Step 1: First, click on “Forgot Enrollment ID”.

Step 2: You will then need to submit your registered mobile number.

Step 3: After this, the enrollment ID will be sent to your mobile number and email ID.

Steps for retrieving password

Step 1: First of all, press “Request for OTP”.

Step 2: Then, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Once the OTP has been submitted, applicants will be able to change their password.

Important instructions for the exam

Electronic devices like mobile phones are not allowed inside the GATE examination hall.

Candidates won’t be allowed to leave the examination centre before the paper has officially ended.

Applicants may be given virtual scientific calculators for calculations.

Scribble pads will be given to the students for rough work.

The candidates are required to mention their name and GATE registration number on the scribble pad before it is used. The scribble pad is needed to be returned to the invigilator at the end of the exam.

