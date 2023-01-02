GATE 2023 Admit Card to be out tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in; check steps to download

The admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 is going to be released tomorrow, 3 January 2023. Applicants must log in to the GATE portal and download the hall ticket. After the GATE admit card has been released, the link to download it will be available on the official website. It should be noted that the candidates need to carry their GATE 2023 admit card to the exam centre. The GATE is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur this year and will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February.

The GATE 2023 will be held in two shifts each day. The GATE 2023 morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. GATE 2023 will be conducted in over 200 cities across the country.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in and click on GATE 2023 Admit Card link.

Now, key in the login details and press submit.

After this, the GATE admit card will be presented on the screen of your device.

Go through your hall ticket properly, download it, and print a copy for future reference.

GATE 2023 Exam Pattern

GATE 2023 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) form and students will be given 3 hours to complete the question paper. The question paper will contain 65 questions which will be of 1 and 2 marks. The exam will have three types of questions, namely Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. There is going to be a negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark is going to be deducted for an incorrect answer. No negative marking will be there for the wrong answers to MSQ or NAT questions.

The qualifying GATE marks can be used to seek admission and/or financial assistance to:

Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Architecture/ Technology/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions which are supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies.

